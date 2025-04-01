Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0699 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
Secure Energy Services Stock Down 1.3 %
SECYF opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.
About Secure Energy Services
