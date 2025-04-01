Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0699 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 1.3 %

SECYF opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

