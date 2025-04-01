HC Wainwright Increases Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Price Target to $7.50

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.26. Unicycive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

About Unicycive Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 566.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62,881 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Featured Articles

