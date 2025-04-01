HC Wainwright Increases Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Price Target to $7.50

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.26. Unicycive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
