CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CloudCoCo Group had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 396.06%.
CloudCoCo Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:CLCO opened at GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,360.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £741,759.24, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.12. CloudCoCo Group has a one year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
