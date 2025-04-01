May Hill Capital LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 419,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

