Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 336,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 203,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 79,857 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

