Lokken Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 6.4% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
VUG opened at $370.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.38 and a 200 day moving average of $402.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
