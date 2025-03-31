Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 95,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 467,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 315,672 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $176.33 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.45 and a 200-day moving average of $194.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

