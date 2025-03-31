Summit Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,863,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 254,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.