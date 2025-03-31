QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $147.88 and last traded at $149.91, with a volume of 899315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,374,385.96. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

