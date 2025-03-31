Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the February 28th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE KYN opened at $12.90 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $13.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, EVP Harrison James Little purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President James C. Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 720,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,921.53. This trade represents a 2.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,600.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 24.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $33,000.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

