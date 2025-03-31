Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,715,700 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the February 28th total of 3,281,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,289.3 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDF opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $2.94.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
