Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,715,700 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the February 28th total of 3,281,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,289.3 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDF opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

