Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,588 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $28,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $14.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

