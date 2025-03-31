Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Short Interest Down 38.0% in March

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHLGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,400 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 890,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after buying an additional 162,524 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 1,243.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 178,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 165,043 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,991,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE FIHL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 459,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,331. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fidelis Insurance has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

