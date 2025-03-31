Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CRDL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

