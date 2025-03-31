Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Declares Dividend of $0.65

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.647 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.
Signify Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of PHPPY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 676. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.
Signify Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Signify
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.