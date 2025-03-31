Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Declares Dividend of $0.65

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.647 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Signify Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of PHPPY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 676. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

