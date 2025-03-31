Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAINN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

