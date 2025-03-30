MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $140.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.08.

MKSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.49. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,577.01. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,324.64. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 258,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after buying an additional 44,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

