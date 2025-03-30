Analysts Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Price Target at $50.17

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AA opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -191.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55. Alcoa has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $47.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

