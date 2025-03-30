Analysts Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Price Target at $50.17

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.92.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alcoa Stock Performance
Shares of AA opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -191.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55. Alcoa has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $47.77.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alcoa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
See Also
