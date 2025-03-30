Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.56 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,402.81.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,048.07 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,374.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,028.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1,974.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

