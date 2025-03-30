BITICA COIN (BDCC) One Day Volume Reaches $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $726.76 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00004584 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00026845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00003537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,181,828,347 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is www.thebitica.io. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

