JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP cut its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350,256 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 0.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of JD.com worth $48,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 329.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,700 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its stake in JD.com by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,885 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in JD.com by 65,089.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,095 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in JD.com by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,033,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $70,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

