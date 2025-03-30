Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.