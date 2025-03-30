Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $282.31 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,441,083 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,729,417 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.48% of Kinross Gold worth $282,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 244.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 307,326 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,896,047 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after buying an additional 441,202 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

Kinross Gold stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGC. CIBC upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

