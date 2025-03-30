First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

