Amp Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Amp has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amp has a total market capitalization of $332.51 million and $780,377.93 worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82,730.57 or 0.99679883 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,320.40 or 0.99185678 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,669,430,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,231,565,354 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @ampera_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amp is amp.xyz.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Amp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.