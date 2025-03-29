Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CATX. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

NYSE:CATX opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 221.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 298,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,812 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,799,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after buying an additional 355,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 3,994.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,504,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,489,000 after buying an additional 5,370,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,302.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

