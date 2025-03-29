Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CATX. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 221.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 298,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,812 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,799,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after buying an additional 355,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 3,994.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,504,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,489,000 after buying an additional 5,370,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,302.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
