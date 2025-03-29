MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $58.30. 213,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 913,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

