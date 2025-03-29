Frontier Asset U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (FLCE) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on April 4th

Frontier Asset U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0012 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Frontier Asset U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

FLCE stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Frontier Asset U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32.

Frontier Asset U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Frontier Asset US Large Cap Equity ETF (FLCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds with exposure to large-cap US companies. The portfolio will typically comprise of 6 to 12 ETFs. FLCE was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by Frontier.

