APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $28.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in APA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in APA by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at $7,238,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. APA has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Research analysts expect that APA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

