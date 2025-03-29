AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Now Covered by FBN Securities

FBN Securities began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.47.

Get AppLovin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $272.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.71.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in AppLovin by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.