Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 5137313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on OBD
Oxford BioDynamics Trading Up 5.3 %
Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 289.38% and a negative net margin of 1,800.32%.
Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile
Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.
Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.
In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford BioDynamics
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.