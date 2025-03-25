CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%.

CarParts.com Price Performance

PRTS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,103. The company has a market cap of $58.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

