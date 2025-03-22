Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Get Twilio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $103.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.62, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,480.50. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.