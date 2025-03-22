Promising Toy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 22nd

Target, Costco Wholesale, TKO Group, Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, Dollar General, and Kroger are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks generally refer to shares of companies that manufacture or distribute toys, often characterized by seasonal sales patterns and sensitivity to consumer trends. In some contexts, the term is also used more informally to describe highly speculative or small-cap stocks that attract investors due to their potential for rapid price swings rather than their established fundamentals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,061,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,187. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 1 year low of $101.76 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $13.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $909.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $987.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $944.60. The company has a market capitalization of $403.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO Group stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,094,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of -356.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $84.88 and a 1 year high of $179.09.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,766,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,952,710. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $688.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,645. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $218.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

DG traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $83.84. 6,955,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,805. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $164.12. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $65.38. 8,027,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. Kroger has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $68.51. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

