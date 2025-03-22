Quantum Computing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 22nd

D-Wave Quantum, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, IonQ, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that develop or invest in quantum computing technology, a field that leverages principles from quantum physics to perform computations at speeds far beyond traditional computers. These stocks allow investors to participate in the emerging market of quantum technologies, which have the potential to revolutionize industries such as cybersecurity, pharmaceuticals, finance, and more. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,926,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,816,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. 58,265,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,798,892. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,882,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,605,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT remained flat at $7.39 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,168,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,708,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 3.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTIW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTIW

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,959. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. AmpliTech Group has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPG

See Also