Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 226176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

