DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Announces Earnings Results

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ DMAC traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. 106,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.52. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

