Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA) Senior Officer Sells C$72,210.00 in Stock

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Pettingell sold 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$72,210.00.

Vizsla Silver Stock Up 4.3 %

VZLA traded up C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.37. 970,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.95. Vizsla Silver Corp has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.37.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZLA shares. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.