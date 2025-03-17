Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Declines By 33.6%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GAINZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

