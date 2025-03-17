PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
PURE Bioscience Trading Up 25.1 %
Shares of PURE stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,446. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.35. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.
PURE Bioscience Company Profile
