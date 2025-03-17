PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

PURE Bioscience Trading Up 25.1 %

Shares of PURE stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,446. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.35. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

