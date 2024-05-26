Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 3.5 %

URBN stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483 in the last three months. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 18.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 51.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 167.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,797 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.