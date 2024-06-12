Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Update

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Yamato Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of YATRY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. 916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. Yamato has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

Yamato Company Profile

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

