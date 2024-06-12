Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Update

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Yamato Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of YATRY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. 916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. Yamato has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $19.18.
Yamato Company Profile
