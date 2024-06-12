Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,646 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $406,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,493 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,861.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,686,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $127,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,621 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,083.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,422,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000,658 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $151,104,000 after purchasing an additional 805,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 116,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

