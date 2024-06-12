Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $96.26 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,167 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.60% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $96,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE INSP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.79. 38,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,007. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.77. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,619.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,527 shares of company stock worth $12,730,533. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.87.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

