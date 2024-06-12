Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,771,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $390.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 725.73, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $390.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

