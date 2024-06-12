Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 148.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

