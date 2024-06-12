Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 75,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $8,991,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,301,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.31. 2,097,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,052,424. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.74. The company has a market cap of $442.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.