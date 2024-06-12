3,416 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.43. 224,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,981. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.32, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,645.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,643 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

