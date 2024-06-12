PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.74

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 51196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNNT

PennantPark Investment Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $504.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 91.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.