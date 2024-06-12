Garner Asset Management Corp Takes $180,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after buying an additional 482,472 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,643,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,925,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DOCU traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 147,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,406. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOCU

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.